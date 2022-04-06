Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

