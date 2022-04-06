Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

TORXF opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

