Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

