Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.
Shares of TXG traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.