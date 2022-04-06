Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Down 0.1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.77. 221,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 84,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period.

