Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Tractor Supply worth $76,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.47.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

