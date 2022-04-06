Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.49)) on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.33.
Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
