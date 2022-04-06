Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 149,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $197.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.20 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

