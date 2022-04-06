TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

