Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $215.00 at MKM Partners

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

TRV traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $183.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

