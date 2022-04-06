Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

