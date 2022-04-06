Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,576 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -46.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $783,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,630 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

