Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.07

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 6144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trex by 20.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

