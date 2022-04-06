Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

NYSE TREX opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,686,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

