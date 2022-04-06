Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TIGT opened at GBX 77.12 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £198.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.30.

In other Troy Income & Growth Trust news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £6,160 ($8,078.69).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

