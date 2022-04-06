Truist Financial Weighs in on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $766.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $499,160. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

