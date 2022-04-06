Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TRMK stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $35.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

