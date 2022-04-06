Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

