Tunc Doluca Sells 4,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

