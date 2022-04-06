UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €68.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($74.73) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.94 ($87.85).

HEN3 stock opened at €59.02 ($64.86) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

