UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €807.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €807.00 ($886.81) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €780.82 ($858.04).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €660.90 ($726.26) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €655.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €675.02. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

