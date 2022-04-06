UBS Group Raises TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target to €33.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TODGF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TODGF stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. TOD’S has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.