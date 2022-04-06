UBS Group Trims Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Target Price to €44.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

