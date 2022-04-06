Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 17,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,585,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.