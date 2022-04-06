Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Hits $25.98 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $33.18 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.08 or 0.00013411 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00199066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00400882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

