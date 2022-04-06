UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,064. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst has an average rating of Hold.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

