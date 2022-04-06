United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.