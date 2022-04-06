Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

