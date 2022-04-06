Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 278,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after buying an additional 55,079 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Universal Display by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

