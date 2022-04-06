Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.61

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

