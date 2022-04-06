Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.61

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.