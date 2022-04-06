Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.