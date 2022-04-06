Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 644,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

