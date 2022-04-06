UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.15. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 33,257 shares changing hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 56.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

