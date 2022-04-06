Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Upland Software (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
