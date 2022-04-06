Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21.
UPST stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25.
UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
