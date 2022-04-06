Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $113.85, but opened at $101.40. Upstart shares last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 350,668 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Upstart by 1,542.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

