Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $113.85, but opened at $101.40. Upstart shares last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 350,668 shares.
Specifically, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Upstart by 1,542.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.