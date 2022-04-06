Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.31 million and the highest is $36.60 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $144.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $752.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.