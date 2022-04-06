USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.74

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 10070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

