USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $74.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.71 or 0.07403762 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.68 or 1.00536624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00054732 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

