UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 14.9%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares were down 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USER shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last three months.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.