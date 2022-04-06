V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 101,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,782. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

