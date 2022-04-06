Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

VALE stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,823 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

