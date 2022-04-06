Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,283 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.