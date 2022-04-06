Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 280 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

