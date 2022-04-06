Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 7,591 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,280,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

