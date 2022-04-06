Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 463.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,682,000 after acquiring an additional 676,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

