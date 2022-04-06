Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.50. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

