Van ECK Associates Corp Has $468,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

