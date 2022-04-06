Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,020 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NURE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

