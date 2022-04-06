Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

