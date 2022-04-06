Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSA opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

